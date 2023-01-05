OK, maybe it’s too much of a sucker punch to compare Duke Energy and its rolling blackouts with Charles Dickens’ story, “A Christmas Carol.”
After all, unlike Ebenezer Scrooge, I doubt if anyone at the energy company really hates Christmas as did Scrooge who shouted his most famous quote of all time, “Bah! Humbug!”
In the two days before Christmas, Duke experienced electric outages because of damaged power lines. The company decided, without any advance notice to its customers, to employ rolling blackouts in an effort to prevent a strain on the power grid. Both of those days were extremely cold across North Carolina. Fifteen- to 30-minute blackouts turned into hours without power.
Even Gov. Roy Cooper questioned Duke’s rolling blackout timing and said he expects the company to make a full report to him. Let’s hope that report shows up on his desk and is made available to the public.
Of course, Democrats in general and Cooper specifically are part of the energy problem in North Carolina. Jon Sanders of the John Locke Foundation wrote recently, “For years we have been warning about the dangers of replacing readily available, highly efficient, working power plants with highly expensive, extremely unreliable ‘renewable’ sources — solar and wind — that can produce power only when conditions allow and without respect for the needs of people. A research brief from Donald R. van der Vaart warned in 2021 that Gov. Roy Cooper was advocating for the same heedless policies that led to California’s rolling blackouts.”
In his brief, van der Vaart said, “North Carolinians should know that many of the energy policies Gov. Roy Cooper has advocated for here in North Carolina follow the mistakes identified as the cause of California’s blackouts. As in California, these missteps will leave North Carolina unprepared for our energy future and will ultimately lead to blackouts here. North Carolina should not repeat California’s mistakes.”
For those of us who have been around for a long time, we remember how power companies encouraged the use of electricity with by promoting all-electric homes. Electricity was billed as reliable energy and cheaper than other forms of energy to run hot water heaters, stoves and other appliances.
Of course, things change. The climate alarmists want to shut down anything with carbon emissions such as coal-fired plants, all in the name of climate change.
The emphasis is on renewable energy: wind and solar, both of which are more expensive than using fossil fuels and less reliable.
Power companies, such as Duke, have played into the effort by using wind and solar to generate electricity. According to NC Warn, Duke generated 5.4 percent from wind and solar in 2021. Even that’s not enough for NC Warn, an alternative energy advocacy group. The question is, however, is that 5.4 percent jeopardizing the power grid? Could the money spent on alternative energy sources be used more efficiently to solidify the power grid with nuclear power or fracking? NC Warn claims Duke misleads the public by claiming it expanded its renewable energy capacity by more than 20 percent.
NC Warn also reports that Dukes own ESG report lists its sources as fracked gas: 36 percent; nuclear: 34.9 percent; coal, 22.3 percent; wind: 3.4 percent; solar: 2.0 percent; and hydro: 1.3 percent.
If we’re having rolling blackouts now with just 5.4 percent of alternative energy use, what can we expect in the future? Will the blackouts become acceptable as they’ve become in California?
North Carolinians pay a hefty price for electricity. For that price they expect electricity to be in their homes when it is needed most, especially during extreme cold spells that can spell disaster for both people and property. They do not expect rolling (intentional) blackouts. They expect great service when power goes out due to uncontrollable means so that power can be restored in a timely fashion.
Thankfully, the rolling blackouts stopped just in time for Christmas Day. Ebenezer Scrooge may not have been happy with the lights being on to celebrate his hated day, but thousands of Duke customers were elated to have power and heat restored just in time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.