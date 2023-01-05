OK, maybe it’s too much of a sucker punch to compare Duke Energy and its rolling blackouts with Charles Dickens’ story, “A Christmas Carol.”

After all, unlike Ebenezer Scrooge, I doubt if anyone at the energy company really hates Christmas as did Scrooge who shouted his most famous quote of all time, “Bah! Humbug!”

Mitchell Oakley is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.