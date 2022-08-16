With the school year fast approaching we can look forward to slightly cooler weather in the fall. Along with that usually comes the peak of hurricane season here in eastern North Carolina.

Now is a good time to ensure our preparedness for major storm events. If you have lived around here during hurricane season, you know that we typically have plenty of notice and time to prepare before the storm arrives. But we also experience storms that don’t allow for advance warnings such as flash flooding, tornadoes, or severe thunderstorms.

James McArthur Jr is the Deputy Director – EMS Coordinator Pitt County Emergency Management. He also serves on the Pitt Partners for Health Access to Care Action Team.