Someone may ask: Why do you preach to pastors so much? As an apostle it’s part of my job.
An apostle is called to build God’s church. I’m not talking about churches built with wood and bricks. I am talking about people. That is why I preach to pastors and bishops.
Most of God’s church is in a mess. Very few churches have the anointing, the power and the glory manifesting in their buildings. A lot of things are being done in the flesh and not in the spirit. The Bible says: “Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” 2 Timothy 3:5.
Pastors, I have spoken to you so many times in the past but very few have listened. Look at your church. Don’t you even care about the condition that it is in? You are responsible for every soul in your church. Do you want blood on your hands?
A lot of us need to go back and read Matthew, Mark, Luke and John of the gospels. That’s where Jesus was teaching the disciples about the work of the church. A lot of us have forgotten, or don’t even know, what the great commission is.
The Bible says: “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. And these signs shall follow them that believe; in my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues; they shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick and they shall recover.” Mark 16:15-18.
There is no way that we can accomplish all that without spending a lot of time with the lord. As church leaders, we have a lot of responsibility on our shoulders. Every day we should be fasting, reading his word and worshipping him. It is very important to have a personal relationship with him and a repenting heart full of love.
I hope you all take warning to what has been said. Remember, judgment begins in the house of God. We have to prepare God’s church for his coming. God bless!