If you ever needed an example of a true Southern gentleman, you would have to look no further than my Uncle Billy.
Bill Jones, as most know him, was born in Ayden Nov. 8, 1936. On Aug. 19 he died at the age of 85 leaving behind family who loved him and a legacy as grand as he was.
From reading his obituary, I learned Uncle Billy was a member of the U.S. Air Force and met his wife, my Great Aunt Alice, in New Jersey and I learned about his occupations in life.
To be honest, I knew little about my Uncle Billy’s life. Truth was, I didn’t need to know much because my Uncle Billy was a person larger than life itself.
Like a character from a book, he was almost too perfect to be real.
Besides, everything I ever needed to know about him came to light when he smiled.
I think when you are reared in darkness and shown the darker sides of people at young age, God grants you the ability to see light in people: people he put on this Earth to make your journey a bit easier and to remind you of his love and generosity; people to remind you of vitality and of all the good life has to offer.
My Uncle Billy was a light, not just for me, nervous and anxiety ridden on Sunday mornings, but to all who knew him and of him.
His light shown through him when he smiled. His smile, full of happiness and joy, filled the air, burning through the empty space until it spread to the intended — and unintended — recipients.
Upon his greetings, following his smile, were always the same two words “Hey, baby.” These words were always spoken with genuine happiness and were said with such a calming tone that it could quell any anxiety.
It is this greeting that I will miss the most and will treasure always and forever.
From knowing my Uncle Billy, I also learned much about him. For one, he loved his family, which extends quite far. He also loved to cook for said family and he was a good chef.
He also loved his church, Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist, which is where his visitation and service was held Sunday.
Our family came from all over to say their goodbyes and share their love for the children, grandchildren, sister and more that he left behind.
It would please him greatly to see those who came to bid him farewell, knowing that all his “favorite” people came to see and celebrate him.
To Uncle Billy, we were all his favorite. It did not matter who we were, if we spent a lot of time with him or just saw him once a year — we were all his favorite. He would tell us so every time he saw us usually with a question of “How’s my favorite doing?” following his greeting.
He would also whisper it to us here and there and made sure we knew we TRULY were his favorite.
No matter how many “favorites” he may have had, that title means more to me than my college degree and any other title — other than mom of course — I have ever been given.
And for the family reading this — as I’ve written before — I truly am his favorite. It’s in writing, so it has to be true.
My Uncle Billy truly was a great man and he will be greatly missed. I will miss his voice, gorgeous white hair, eavesdropping on his and Mema’s conversations and his laugh as well as a million other little things.
I owe him so much of my relationship with God, as well as his daughters who I cherish just as deeply as their father.
He will forever be missed.