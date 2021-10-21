Somewhere in a downward-sloping Virginia curve heading north on Interstate 81, traffic stopped suddenly. Brake lights and blue smoke appeared behind the car in front of me, and every rear-end collision in my past came to mind.
Not all at once, of course. But when you find yourself confronted with a frightful situation that you’ve seen before, those old experiences are never far from the surface. There is the pileup on an icy highway that could not be avoided. The time when I backed into a car in a parking lot. (A technical rear-ender because the rear of my pickup smashed into the front of her shiny new Cutlass Supreme.)
I was 16, my guitar teacher and I were sitting in his classic Mustang listening to a song on the stereo, and he suddenly decided we should go for a ride. Neither of us remembered that my car was parked directly behind his. (Another technical.)
I drove a 1970 VW Bug for two years in my early 20s. But I was driving my dad’s 1964 Chevy farm truck, a tank with iron bumpers and cattle racks, when my worst rear-end collision occurred.
The VW was parked at a friend’s house and would not start. Joe Talbert, another friend, and I were on our way to address the problem. I actually drove that VW for about 20 of those 24 months of ownership. It was either parked or Joe was helping me with repairs the other four months.
Joe could work on a Volkswagen motor with his eyes closed. He was at his best, in fact, when the smoke from his cigarette was forcing a tight squint.
“It’s easier to work on these things standing up,” he would say. “Four bolts and the flywheel is all that’s in the way of having the engine up on the bench.”
Like the VW, that old farm truck was manual everything, including the brakes. But stopping it required more planning. Joe and I were both looking back to see if the next lane was clear as I merged to make it through an intersection.
I had not planned on traffic in the new lane stopping for the yellow.
The trunk lid on the late-’70s Ford Torino immediately flipped up. It had just pulled away from the old Sherwood Chevrolet dealership for a test drive. Four men and a salesman slowly emerged, rubbing the tops of their heads. Seatbelts were optional back then.
Interstate driving is becoming more hazardous every day. With so many more commercial trucks on the road, and everyone cruising tightly near 80 mph, the margin for error is close to zero.
Not only was that blue Toyota compact skidding in front of me, the semi behind me was locking down, too. They very nearly made a Honda sandwich out of me. But I managed to veer left into the emergency lane, stopping inches beyond the Toyota driver’s left rear taillight. Her driver-side mirror reflected the terror in her eyes, and I could read the sticker in her back window.
“I hope something good happens to you today.”
Was it the sticker or more experience? I don’t know, but I’m getting me one of those stickers.