“But God.” Two powerful words. They might mistakenly be considered an addendum, although really they are built into the bedrock of a Christian worldview.

“But God” is a hopeful pair of words, changing the trajectory of any story. We fall short, but God does not. We frequently have impure motives, but God has pure motives. We come up with what we think is a good plan, but God has a better one.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Presbyterian Church.