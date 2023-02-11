In the early 1980s at Annapolis High School lacrosse, football and basketball games our cheerleaders would chant, “Elevate your mind. Get yourself together.”

Although seemingly odd to hear that kind of wording at a sporting event, the cheer has stuck with me. How much control do we actually have over what we think? How would we “elevate” our minds?

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.