For as long as I can remember, I have dreaded this. As a young child I couldn’t bear the thought of my mother dying.

Back then, it perplexed me to think how I possibly could be expected to love God more than I loved her: My number one fan, my biggest cheerleader, the person who, from day one, imbued in me a confidence that I could accomplish anything.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.