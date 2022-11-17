Last week we celebrated Consecration Sunday where the pastor shared three concrete examples of how our giving had made a positive difference in the lives of some specific unnamed people, both in Farmville and around the globe. Physical, emotional and spiritual needs received appropriate attention.

Church members were asked at the end of the worship service to bring forward their financial pledges for the upcoming year. As often is the case for this annual service, we sang one of my favorite hymns:

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.