...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Last week we celebrated Consecration Sunday where the pastor shared three concrete examples of how our giving had made a positive difference in the lives of some specific unnamed people, both in Farmville and around the globe. Physical, emotional and spiritual needs received appropriate attention.
Church members were asked at the end of the worship service to bring forward their financial pledges for the upcoming year. As often is the case for this annual service, we sang one of my favorite hymns:
“God, whose giving knows no ending, from your rich and endless store — nature’s wonder, Jesus’ wisdom, costly cross, grave’s shattered door — gifted by you, we turn to you, offering up ourselves in praise; thankful song shall rise forever, gracious donor of our days. Skills and time are ours for pressing toward the goals of Christ, your Son: all at peace in health and freedom, races joined, the Church made one. Now direct our daily labor, lest we strive for self alone. Born with talents, make us servants fit to answer at your throne. Treasure, too, you have entrusted, gain through powers your grace conferred, ours to use for home and kindred, and to spread the gospel word. Open wide our hands in sharing, as we heed Christ’s ageless call, healing, teaching, and reclaiming, serving you by loving all.”
The Rev. Robert L. Edwards, former minister of Immanuel Congregational Church, penned these concise hymn lyrics, summing up God’s bounteous grace and our appropriate response. When we set aside time to consider all that God has done on our behalf and the multitude of good things he has bestowed on us, we can’t help but be washed over with thanksgiving and awe. “Many, Lord my God, are the wonders you have done, the things you planned for us. None can compare with you; were I to speak and tell of your deeds, they would be too many to declare.” (Psalm 40:5) All that we are able to accomplish is because God gifted us. All that we own truly belongs to him. All that we enjoy are blessings from God’s hand.
Our natural response after praising and thanking God is to turn to our neighbors with affection and concern. Who this holiday season could use some help or needs our prayers? Who might benefit from company or a note of encouragement? Who might be alone this Thanksgiving if we did not invite them to join us? How could we give so that someone else might have? God’s endless giving should spark our reaction to share cheerfully and generously.
Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.