...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“For this reason he [Jesus] had to be made like them, fully human in every way, in order that he might become a merciful and faithful high priest in service to God, and that he might make atonement for the sins of the people. Because he himself suffered when he was tempted, he is able to help those who are being tempted.” (Hebrews 2:17-18)
“Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has ascended into heaven, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are — yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” (Hebrews 4:14-16)
Jesus was a human, just like us. He understands what it means to be hungry, thirsty, tired, frustrated, full, energetic, encouraged and joyful. Jesus also was and remains fully God. For a variety of reasons, fewer young people are wrestling with these truths or allowing them to have an impact on their lifestyles. A new national advertising campaign is seeking to change that. This month and next, and then during the Super Bowl, be on the lookout for commercials and ads from the “He Gets Us” marketing blitz.
According to the website, “This all started with a diverse group of people passionate about the authentic Jesus of the Bible. While much has been said about him, much is still misunderstood. But we’re confident that as people clearly understand, read, and learn for themselves about who Jesus is, they’ll find wisdom, hope, and peace unlike any other offered. Be assured, though, that we’re not ‘left’ or ‘right’ or a political organization of any kind. We’re also not affiliated with any particular church or denomination. We simply want everyone to understand the authentic Jesus as he’s depicted in the Bible — the Jesus of radical forgiveness, compassion, and love.”
“We are also about sharing Jesus’ openness to people whom others might have excluded. His message went out to all. And though you may see religious people as often hypocritical or judgmental, know that Jesus saw that too – and didn’t like it either. Instead, Jesus taught and offered radical compassion and stood up for the marginalized. Ultimately, we want people to know his teachings and how he lived while here on Earth. And this will be a starting point to understanding him and his message.”
Many of the “He Gets Us” videos are on YouTube. They address issues that everyday people face and some of the concerns we might have. Examples are “Jesus felt heartbreak too,” “Jesus had to control his outrage too,” and Jesus was judged too.” In a trial commercial just before Christmas last year, a narrator asked, “What if, instead of all these consumer ads, Jesus was the biggest brand in your city this holiday?”
A small group of anonymous families will spend $100 million with the goals of increasing the respect and personal relevancy of Jesus and encouraging Christians to follow Jesus’ example of how to treat others. A good number of these commercials aired on Thanksgiving. Lord willing, they will launch some helpful conversations about hope, grace and redemption this Christmas season.