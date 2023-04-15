On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday many sing hymns like “Alas! And Did My Savior Bleed,” “Beneath the Cross of Jesus,” “And Can It Be that I Should Gain,” “Jesus Paid It All,” “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus,” “O Sacred Head Now Wounded,” “There Is a Fountain Filled with Blood,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” and “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross.” The cross is central to Christianity. Early Christians were met with more than raised eyebrows at so much talk of blood, drinking it and eating the body of Christ. By some they were accused of being cannibals.

The message of Jesus throughout the New Testament and intertwined in the Old Testament is the fact that God sent his son to do for us what we could not do for ourselves- that Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross paid for us a debt we never could pay. Without this sacrifice, we would be left lifeless in our sins.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Presbyterian Church.