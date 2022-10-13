Often, we hear parents or grandparents express to their children or grandchildren how difficult it is to describe adequately or to convey the depth of their love for them. Some things hardly can be put into words. When thinking about God’s affection for us, it can become such an obvious, commonplace theme that we might lose a sense of its magnitude and wonder.

In Lamentations, there is a beautiful passage that would serve as a wonderful meditation to start each day. “But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. ‘The Lord is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘therefore I will hope in him.’ The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the soul who seeks him. It is good that one should wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.” (Lamentations 3:21-26)

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.