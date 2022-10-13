Often, we hear parents or grandparents express to their children or grandchildren how difficult it is to describe adequately or to convey the depth of their love for them. Some things hardly can be put into words. When thinking about God’s affection for us, it can become such an obvious, commonplace theme that we might lose a sense of its magnitude and wonder.
In Lamentations, there is a beautiful passage that would serve as a wonderful meditation to start each day. “But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. ‘The Lord is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘therefore I will hope in him.’ The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the soul who seeks him. It is good that one should wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord.” (Lamentations 3:21-26)
The truth of God’s steadfast love reassures us. It is not conditional. It is not based on our performance or merit. We are so loved. Period. Love is not just a feeling; love is an action.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16) “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.” (1 John 4:9-11)
As Paul prays for the Ephesians, so we should pray for one another that we might comprehend more and more the incredible breadth and length and height and depth of God’s love for us.
“For this reason, I kneel before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name. I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge — that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God. Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever! Amen.” (Ephesians 3:14-21)
Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.