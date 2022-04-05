We are very excited that one of our long-promised projects, after much preparation, is finally here. We know that many members of our community have fond memories of the bookmobiles of yesteryear, and we now have a 21st-century solution that continues this tradition. We hope that you are all ready for our Digital Resource Rover!
Beginning in April, Neuse Regional Libraries’ staff members will periodically take our brand-new Digital Resource Rover throughout Greene County to share library resources with all of our community members. This high-tech bookmobile has been customized to offer everything we currently have in our physical library. Thanks to the Rover, visitors will be granted the following: free 5G Wi-Fi access; printing, scanning and lamination services; iPad, hot spot and laptop use; and access to curated book collections for readers of all ages that will be rotated quarterly.
Our staff members also will offer workforce development services (i.e., resumes and job searching), educational STEM sessions for our young students and early literacy programs such as Storytime. For these programs, the Rover will transport tables and chairs to seat guests, a rug for our children to sit on during Storytime and an awning that can be stretched out to provide shade from the sun.
People who get to see the Rover in person will be given the opportunity to check out books using their NRL library card, just like in our physical libraries. If you do not already have a library card, our staff members on hand will issue you one.
The Rover will make periodic pit stops to the Greene County Interfaith and Food Lion locations in Snow Hill as well as the Hookerton Park and the Walstonburg Town Hall. The Rover will also make outreach stops at local events that take place throughout the county.
If you cannot make it to any of these places when we visit, you can visit our Digital Resource Rover tab on our website at neuselibrary.org/drr and see all stops in Jones and Lenoir County. If you lead or work for a local organization that is not listed and you would like for it to be included on our routes, you can apply for inclusion by filling out our online form listed on the website.
The Digital Resource Rover has been made possible through grant funds awarded from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) administered by the State Library of North Carolina.
The DRR also received community support from a Lenoir County Government American Rescue Plan Act grant, Lenoir UNC Health Care and the Union Bank.
If you have any questions about the Digital Resource Rover, you can let us know by contacting the Kinston/Lenoir County Public Library Engagement Librarian Amber Hargett at (252) 527-7066 ext. 140 or by emailing us at drr@neuselibrary.org.