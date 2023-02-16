In his Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14-16)

The lights of some Christians shine so brightly, they could not hide them if they tried.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.