My column topic this week was actually going to be something other than what I am going to actually write about. In fact, I had written about four hundred words when I simply developed a mental block.
That’s something us writers sometimes get, much like baseball hitters who go into a hitting slump. It’s hard to get out of, too. I am the poster child for writer’s block.
I thought about writing about how our president is not helping our country in any aspect of our being, from domestic to foreign policy. I am passionate about what is happening in our world, but for some reason I am not up for all the negatives I would have to espouse.
I thought about reiterating the letter I wrote to Sen. Thom Tillis where I encouraged him to vote against the monstrosity of an infrastructure bill, and the fact, he essentially said he was going to cross the aisle to vote with the Democrats. Again, the negatives would have exceeded the positives and I am sure that none of us need that right now.
We are all trying to live our lives in a COVID-19 environment where we remain masked, distanced and socially-depraved from the freedoms we were once guaranteed. So, we don’t need any more negatives, do we?
I decided to talk about cooking and food. Why not?
I was raised on a southern Pitt County farm where I enjoyed the meals my late mother made. She was the perfect example of a Southern cook. She made the best collards, melt-in-your mouth biscuits, the crispiest fried chicken you’ve ever eaten and made the best walnut cake that’s ever been put on this earth.
Oh, and during the summer when times were tight financially or when it wasn’t convenient to cook one of her amazing meals, I would sit at her table and wolf down countless banana sandwiches.
It’s not unlike me to cook at times. For some reason, last Friday was a day I decided to try my hand at grilling some pork chops. I have three pieces of outdoor cooking equipment. I have a gas grill, a Weber kettle charcoal grill and a Blackstone flattop gas grill.
I decided to cook the pork chops on the charcoal grill because it has been quite a while since I’d used it. I managed to get a beautiful set of coals poured into the bottom of the grill and put some wood chips in a separate container with a few coals inside to get a smoky flavor on the chops.
At the same time my wife had some peppers that needed to be cooked so she chopped them up with onions. Wild rice was on the menu, too, and the Instant Pot was used to make that come to fruition. I cooked the peppers and onions on the flattop grill.
The pork chops turned out great with some golden brown on the edges. I may have slightly overcooked them, but they were delicious just the same. The onions and peppers along with the wild rice made it a worthwhile meal.
I followed up Sunday with an indoor meal of collards with ham hock, a half of a pork shoulder cooked with onions and carrots and celery, first in an Instant Pot and finished in the oven to crisp it up. I also boiled several Irish potatoes. The collards were store bought in a bag and not of the better local variety of cabbage-collards, but were delicious just the same. Maybe I’m learning to cook them. I hope so.
I love to cook in the Instant Pot. I use it for cooking lots of things, including rice. Personally, I believe rice is better cooked in that device. I’ve used it for stew beef and especially for either vegetable soup or vegetable beef soup. Either is delicious out of the Instant Pot.
I also read about pork being cooked in the device, so I decided to give it a try. It was a relatively small half shoulder and the cooking time was around 40 minutes to tenderness. I placed it in the oven afterward to get some char on it. It turned out well, but again, I probably should have lowered my cooking time, especially in the Instant Pot.
My Sunday lunch meal also turned into my Sunday evening meal when I warmed up what I cooked for lunch. I think it was better the second time around!
Yes, writing about food is a lot more fun than talking about the negatives that are impacting our daily lives. My grandson, Ian, is quick to say, “I love food.” Thing is … I love food, too!