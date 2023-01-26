...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Someone may have said that it is sad what’s happening in California and other parts of our country.
In one part of the country there is record rainfall. It has transformed cities into rivers. In another part, we had multiple tornadoes breaking out. In another part, record levels of snow.
Let us not forget the major drought that is plaguing the country. What about eggs at $6 a dozen? All these things are happening at one time. They are happening because of sin in our country and God’s church disobedience.
This country has made decisions that cost everyone dearly. If it were not for the few churches praying and asking God for mercy, this country would have been destroyed long ago.
Thank God for everyone who truly loves the lord and are being obedient. For the churches that have fallen asleep, backslidden or just have decided to go with the flow, God is angry. You are not far from judgment.
It does not matter if you have 40 in your congregation, or 40,000. Know that God is about to move.
These same backslidden church folk will get mad with you if you don’t go along with them. They live in the flesh, but we that truly love the lord, our flesh is crucified with Christ. Therefore our spirit is risen with Christ
The Bible declares:
“If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. Set your affection on the things above, not on things on the earth. For ye are dead and your life is hid with Christ in God. When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory. Mortify, therefore, your members which are upon the earth. Fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence and covetousness, which is idolatry — for which things sake, the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience.” Colossians 3: 1- 6.
Sadly, a lot of churches and leadership will fall in the upcoming months. It should not be so. The lord is putting his foot down and he has a very heavy foot.
Again, those of you that truly love the lord, keep up the good work. There is a change coming really soon. Trust me, the lord sees all your effort. Until then, know that I am praying for you all day and night. God bless!
If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or mail P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.