I met Dennis Sherwood at the ball parks in Ayden, namely, Frizzelle and Tripp Fields. He was an active baseball coach and in the younger part of his life.
I could tell by his enthusiasm that he not only loved life but enjoyed coaching baseball. His love for the young men he coached was on full display.
It was our two boys that forged a friendship between us. My son, Paul, and his son, Dennis, were both little league baseball players at the time and on different teams. Paul played on a Grifton team and little Dennis played on the Rotary. They became fast friends one evening when Paul slid into home plate, crashing into the catcher who happened to be little Dennis. For whatever reason, the two young men became fast friends that evening.
When you saw one of them you would generally see the other one. That friendship between the two young men continues today.
The friendship between the two boys allowed me to rub shoulders with big Dennis on many occasions. I was also able to convince father Dennis to let son Dennis play youth league football.
Son Dennis was a quick study on two really good football teams where he played center. One Saturday morning he even subbed at quarterback for a half and scored a touchdown!
For those two years I had the opportunity see big Dennis more frequently. I learned that he, too, had played football in Pennsylvania, his home state. I learned he was an outstanding high school linebacker.
I also learned that he was a good man, inside and out. He cared for others. He was one of the best parents that I had over my 12-year football coaching tenure. There was never anything that he wouldn’t do to help out the team, me, or the young men who played the game.
There were other things I learned about him along the way. I learned he served his country in the U.S. Marines and that he worked with a copier sales company in Greenville: COECO. He helped me out once with a copier I was having problems with.
He was always a giving man, I thought. After the baseball and football coaching seasons of my life I didn’t see Dennis quite as much. Our lives and our duties and responsibilities went in opposite directions. Yet, any time we did meet, there was always a friendly greeting.
Big Dennis quietly passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at age 66, but not before giving and living his life for Jesus Christ. He was eulogized Sunday at Hillside Original Free Will Baptist Church in Grifton, as a good man and friend, not only by his pastor, Rev. David Kephart, but many others in the church.
He was described as a gentle man and a man of God. He was known as a man who was always willing to help others.
Following the service, his ashes were buried at the foot of the cross that adorns the front landscape at the church by the flagpole — the cross that symbolizes where Jesus died. As the Rev. Kephart placed his ashes there, tears fell from his eyes. Not only was Dennis a loving member of the church but he and Rev. Kephart had become fast friends.
Taps was played and the American flag raised and lowered, folded, and presented to young Dennis Sherwood in honor of his father’s service.
Many friends will want to see Dennis again. To do so we must bear the cross and serve God. We must rid ourselves of worldly things that don’t matter in our lives for the treasures of heaven. We must get rid of our selfishness and be willing to serve. As Dennis did, we must unconditionally love others. We must live our lives with a forgiving heart.
The memory of Dennis’ life will remain with me. Just as his church family won’t ever forget him, neither will I. I’m glad I got to know him. … just a little in this life.