As Christians, we should be filled with love. We should really care about people. There is not one human being that God doesn’t love. There is not one person on this Earth that doesn’t matter to God.
Do we actually care? Are we moved to tears when we see hurting people or do we judge their lives by what our natural eyes see?
Do we pray for the people that God shows us? I wish the answer to these questions was yes without exception. However, a more truthful answer would be sometimes, once in awhile, not nearly often enough.
We should remember that to be a Christ follower requires us to care. It is not an option.
Jesus loved, cared for and spent time with people that the elite, socialites and many church leaders of the time considered “undesirable” and often avoided.
Those that we don’t like in our daily lives, God loves. Those considered by us to be our enemies, God loves. We must start caring — I mean really caring. We must pray for those that aggravate us, mistreat us, look different than us, speak differently, have less than us or have more.
The Bible tells us: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son — that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”
The Bible also says: “He is not willing that any should perish but that all shall come to repentance.”
God wants and expects us to care for others. We need to pray for the lost and unsaved and we need to try to reach them through loving and kind acts.
We could really change our community — and our nation and world— if we began to care like Jesus.
Are you consumed with self or are you consumed by the love of Jesus Christ? The answer is not expressed in spoken word but rather by how you live your life.
Praying for others makes a difference. Loving others is a must. We can change the world.
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.