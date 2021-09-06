I remember what the church looked like about 25 years ago. There was a great standard in the church. A lot of churches were preaching the truth.
Back then people who were not saved respected the church. People feared lord, and would not bother a man or woman of God.
In those days was a mighty presence of God in the church, because the saints were praying people. They truly loved the lord. Most of God's church has become so evil that people don't believe anymore.
Do you remember what I told you about heaven? Don't you want to go there someday? We have become so consumed with this evil world, we don't know what's right anymore. The truth is still the same. If you don't know Jesus, in hell shall you open up your eyes. It hurts me every time someone dies because most of the time I know where they are going.
As an apostle it is my job to help build God's church. So, I say to pastors, and church leaders: it is time to live holy. People are dying and going to hell and a lot of the preachers are going to have blood on their hands. It is because they refuse to preach the gospel truth.
There are not many churches preaching about sin anymore. I have said it before; sin has overtaken the world. That is why so many evil things are happening today. There are not enough praying people in the church. Did Jesus die in vain? The power and the glory of God is ours for the asking. Do you believe?
Preachers, we cannot teach people how to live on Earth only. We must teach them how to make it to Heaven. We need to get down on our knees and repent and ask God to refill us with the holy ghost. Then ask him for his fire.
Some of you have not felt the presence of God in years. How can you preach to a congregation without God? A lot of the things that are being preached in these last days are lies. Those that do preach the truth, people mock them saying they don't believe that mess they are saying.
The mockers want to preach and live in their worldly lust at the same time. The church is in a mess, and I declare war! The Bible declares: "But, beloved, remember ye the words which were spoken before of the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ. How that they told you there should be mockers in the last time, who should walk after their own ungodly lusts. These be they who separate themselves, sensual, (fleshly or worldly)having not the Spirit. But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost. Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life." Jude 1:17-21