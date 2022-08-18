I don’t know about you; but I think about heaven a lot. I miss it so much!
Someone may be thinking, “How can you miss where you’ve never been?”
On the contrary — everyone on Earth originally comes from heaven. Remember what I told you before? There are little spirits around the throne of God, asking him to allow them to go to Earth, that they may become a living soul.
The very moment a woman gets pregnant, one of those spirits comes from heaven and immediately enters into her womb. Then she has a living soul in her belly. It is easy to miss heaven when we live in a place that is dying. Yes, the Earth is dying because of sin.
I want to see Jesus so badly. The one that died for our sin. I have had some experiences on Earth. Yet, I know they are nothing that can be compared to an experience in heaven.
The Bible declares: “But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” 1 Corinthians 2:9
That is why I try so hard to reach the lost, at any cost. The world does not know how wonderful heaven is. For the most part, the church doesn’t either.
In these last days, the church needs to tell everyone about heaven that we can. The Bible tells us to love one another. What better way to express love than that?
People need to know that there is something great to look forward to after death. Then a lot more people will get saved, and stay saved. There will be a lot fewer suicides when people learn the truth about eternity.
Let’s make heaven our home. The Bible declares: “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my father’s house are many mansions. If it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you, and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself. That where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14:1-3.
God is so good! God bless!
If you need prayer or encouragement please email Apostle J.M. Biggs at jesus9161@yahoo.com.
