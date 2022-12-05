Today I will be talking to you about a subject, of which I have spoken on before. It is very needful for me to do so, because people need to know the truth.
People are dying and don’t know what truth is. There is so much false doctrine being preached.
Men are preaching to satisfy worldly pleasures. Some even say; that scripture does not mean what it actually says. That is why it is crucial for me to speak what the word says.
I want to remind you of what scripture says about marriage and divorce. Jesus said; the only way that someone can divorce their spouse is for fornication. The only thing is, you cannot remarry as long as your spouse is alive.
When you get married; you are spiritually joined together. You become one flesh. The only thing that can change that is death.
The Bible declares: “But I say unto you, that whosoever shall put away his wife, saving for the cause of fornication, causeth her to commit adultery: and whosoever shall marry her that is divorced committeth adultery.” Matthew 5:32.
“For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife; and they twain (two people) shall be one flesh: so then they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let no man put asunder. And in the house his disciples asked him again of the same matter. “And he saith unto them, whosoever shall put away his wife, and marry another, committeth adultery against her. And if a woman shall put away her husband, and be married to another, she committeth adultery.” Mark 10:7-12.
When Jesus said “What God has joined together, let no man put asunder,” that was a command from God. Preachers can say that is not what the word means all they want. The truth is, they are going to have to give an account for all the lives they have destroyed.
We must preach the truth no matter what. So many people have died living in adultery. If they did not repent, they did not make it into heaven. There are a lot of saved folk that have divorced, and remarried. Some are preachers that have mega churches. Some have a little country church down the dirt road.
If you are wrong, you are wrong! My only hope is for people to get their lives right before it is too late. God bless!
