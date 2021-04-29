Along the road of life, you will indeed encounter snakes. Some will slither on their belly’s while others will walk on two feet. Some are truly dangerous and others look scary but are actually harmless.
I try to avoid these creatures, but sometimes they must be dealt with.
When dealing with a snake, I remember this scripture: “I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and overcome all the power of the enemy; nothing by any means shall harm you ...,” Jesus Christ said in Luke 10:19.
I have killed snakes with shovels, guns, as well as stomping them with my boots. Each time this happens I’m reminded that good overcomes evil. I’m reminded that I’m protected by God and that I have been given authority and victory over evil — through Christ Jesus. I’m reminded that I’m covered in the royal blood of the true king.
Another reminder of God’s power is when I see my cat kill a snake and bring it to the front door. Jesus Christ is the lion (big cat) of Judah and he destroys evil then displays the destruction of that evil for all his children to see. With that said, sometimes snakes do bite.
The apostle Paul received a snakebite while on the island of Malta. The scripture says this: “As Paul gathered sticks and laid them on the fire, a poisonous snake driven out by the heat came out and bit Paul’s hand. People standing around watching saw the viper (snake) hanging from Paul’s hand. ... Paul shook the snake off into the fire and Paul suffered no harm....” (Acts 28:3-6)
Christians remember you have authority and power. Do not try to handle snakes but do not fear them either. You can trample the heads off of these evils. Be covered in the word, wear the full armor of God and be led by the Holy Spirit. God bless.