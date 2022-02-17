The church has grown so tired and weary. You have pastor’s, ministers and the people in the church who want to quit. Some have already.
A lot of the saints fall prey to the devil’s devices. He will say things like: “If God loved you, he would have blessed you already.”
The devil will tell you there’s nothing wrong with looking at porn. After all you’re only looking. You are not committing fornication. After a while that spirit of lust overwhelms you and you do commit fornication.
Then the devil will tell you, “You might as well keep on doing it now. You have already done it.” The next move is to make you feel guilty and leave your salvation.
Please don’t quit! You have come too far to quit now. There are those of you where things have gotten so bad that you have started drinking, taking drugs, gambling, lying and stealing.
You believe that your walk with Christ have gotten too hard, and you just can’t do it anymore.
Jesus Christ wanted to quit when the time came for him to take on great suffering for all mankind. The Bible declares: “Father if you are willing, please take this cup of suffering away from me. Yet I want your will to be done, not mine.” Luke 22:42 New Living Translation.
Jesus knows how hard it is for us. When he was on Earth, he had to contend with the devil 24 hours a day. The devil will make you feel like you have strayed so far from the Lord that you are unworthy to come back.
You have nothing to be ashamed of. The lord loves you very much and he’s waiting on you to call on him. The Bible declares: “For the scripture saith, whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. For whosoever shall call upon the name of the lord shall be saved.” Romans 10: 11, 13.
You have to get mad with the devil. Then find you a place where you can be by yourself and call on the lord with all your heart. Jesus will come where you are and unload all of his love upon you. Do it now! You will be glad you did.