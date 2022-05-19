Today I want to give you three reasons why marriages fail. There are a lot more reasons than three, but I would have to write a book.
Number one, many people marry the wrong person. In the beginning, marriage was holy matrimony. Meaning you sought after God for your spouse and waited on the lord to deliver.
Now you’ve got people talking about love at first sight. The person could be a serial killer, yet they talk about they are in love. There are people who go by someone’s looks, saying “She looks so good! He is so handsome,” and they could be a monster on the inside. Wait on the lord.
Reason number two is, when some people get married they change. Remember how sweet that man or woman was before you got married, always giving you compliments and telling you how special you were? Now they talk to you so ugly.
Remember how neat and clean they were when you first met, always smelling good when you were around each other? Now having been married for a while, some spouses won’t even half take a bath and their breath smells like dirty socks. Eventually some will get tired of it. That’s when a lot of problems begin.
The way you were before you got married should be the way you are as long as you both shall live.
Reason number three is money problems. Oftentimes it starts before you are even married. No one should get married if they are up to their eyeballs in debt.
Then there are men who don’t want to work to take care of their families. If they do work, they mismanage the money. Sometimes both spouses are guilty of that.
Stop spending what you don’t have. There are people who get credit cards and don’t use them wisely. Can you imagine someone going to a burger joint and getting a combo with their credit card? They may end up paying for that combo for about six months, or longer. All these things building up could eventually cost you your marriage.
It is an honor to get married, as long as you wait on God for the right one and ask him to prepare you for it. The Bible declares: “Marriage is honorable in all, and the bed undefiled.” Hebrews 13: 4.
If you need prayer for your marriage, email me, and I will be happy to pray for you. God bless!