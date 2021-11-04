Remember how much fun it is to jump into a great big pile of leaves? Well now you can revel in those leaves that are falling all around and are beginning to crunch under your feet.
Treasure them — rather than dread them — for they are wonderful gifts. Here are some ways you can use them to add beauty and nutrition to your life:
- Mow them into your grass. It will help your grass be greener and healthier come next spring.
- Want to begin gardening? Leaves are wonderful for building new no-dig, no-till garden beds, also called lasagne gardening or sheet composting.
Now is the perfect time to prepare for your spring garden whether you want raised beds or beds on the ground. If you or your neighbors have cardboard boxes, recycle them by cutting them open so that they lie flat where you want your new beds. Put them on the ground to suppress weeds.
Wet the cardboard down. Next alternate layers of browns (leaves and/or dry grass clippings) with greens (such as freshly cut grass) and/or kitchen scraps (vegetable peelings, egg shells, coffee grounds, used tea bags — just no meat or dairy).
You want two times as many of the browns as greens. Add water as you build your layers so that they are moist. Build it 2 feet high and let nature do its work and turn it into beautifully rich, crumbly soil in time for spring planting.
You also can simply make a pile of browns and greens that you turn over periodically. Or you can make or buy a bin to put your compost in so that you have a continuing supply of nutrients for your garden.
- Leaves also make great additions to your existing beds. They add nutrients as well as protection from the cold for the plants already there. If possible mow the leaves so that they break down better and allow the plants to get the air and water they need.
There are more ideas at www.thespruce.com as well as other gardening sites.
Composting is a wonderful way to help your garden grow delicious, healthy food and flowers, it is also a great way to do your part in reducing your carbon footprint.
When you put food waste in the trash, which then goes to the landfill, it doesn’t get oxygen. It becomes anaerobic and puts off methane as it breaks down. Methane is 26 times as potent as carbon dioxide in warming our atmosphere.
When you compost your food and yard waste it breaks down aerobically so it doesn’t produce methane. It is a win-win-win situation for you, your garden and the earth.
Enjoy the fall!
