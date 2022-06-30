Visiting the Finger Lakes region of New York recently — which included a day trip to Niagara Falls — I realized two things: Water is not the only falling matter for which they give you a free poncho, and I should have done this family vacation decades ago. (Sorry, Dad.)
I was 16 when I decided summer vacations with my parents and siblings were over. No malice or bitter feelings, just teenage selfishness. What is amazing to me now is that my parents allowed me to go off on my own trip at that age.
In the summer of 1978, my folks scheduled a family excursion to Niagara Falls. The plan included crossing into Canada and visiting some areas there. Licensed to drive and itching to go to the beach on my own, I made a different plan.
My older sister, Martha, had graduated high school the previous year, yet she had no problem making the trip with Mom, Dad and our younger siblings. Mom told me in recent years that my skipping the trip really hurt Dad’s feelings. He never told me.
This was, of course, long before people carried personal electronic devices that allow for constant connectivity. For a full week, I was in Myrtle Beach camping at the state park with a buddy while my family was in Canada. We had no way of communicating.
No phone calls or texts to verify safe arrivals. Nothing. Unthinkable today. And downright unusual even for back then. The more I think about it, my parents could have arranged to call me at a designated time and place. Noon on Monday at the Chamber of Commerce, say.
“He wants to be on his own,” I can imagine my father thinking. “Let him be on his own.”
I could have been caught in an undertow and consumed by the ocean, and my family would have had no way of knowing before they returned home. One of them could have fallen into the Niagara River and been swept over the falls — something every person thinks of while visiting that place — and I would not have learned about it for days.
Any of us, as it turns out, could have been dropped upon by a seagull during that same week. But that is far more likely to happen at Niagara Falls than at Myrtle Beach, I have discovered. You will not find that tip among the New York tourism brochures.
I will dodge the disgusting details of what happened to my brother-in-law. But when you exit the tunnel during the Cave of the Winds tour, be sure that the hood of your disposable poncho is up and that your head is down. The falling water is still a good distance away, but that is the least of your worries. Trust me.
During our separate vacations in 1978, my family also toured parts of Pennsylvania, where they met and formed lifelong friendships with an Amish family. My buddy and I met some hippies camping in a van with four huge dogs. Nice people, but we never kept in touch.
Our daughters and their cousins — all in their 20s and each one equipped with a personal electronic communication device — never balked at coming along for the Finger Lakes trip. I kept thinking it might be our last full family vacation. I sure hope not.