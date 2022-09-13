Last year; I wrote an article about apostles and prophets, how they were not walking in their callings according to God.
It has cost the church so much. Evil has entered into the house of God and if the church becomes evil, society will be even more evil.
Every chosen prophet of God, please listen to me. I am not speaking to those of you who have made your own selves prophets, only God’s chosen.
Why have you quit? Don’t you know that you were chosen for such a time as this? Most of you are going to church, and having a good time. You are just as content as you could be.
The lord did not call you to just go to church and enjoy the service. You have a great calling on your life to help change the world. Have you forgotten how the lord worked signs, and wonders through you? Some of you felt as though you would lose a lot of friends, be ostracized and talked about. The lord is not concerned about how you feel. The lord wants to use you mightily. There are many things the Lord wants spoken.
A lot of things happening in this country are coming from the devil. He knows that most of the prophets have quit, and there is no one to reveal his plans. He is pouring out pure evil over our country while the church has fallen asleep.
They cannot tell the difference between good and evil. Every false prophet will be met with quick judgment. Just like in the days of Jeremiah. Oh, by the way; did you know that Jeremiah wanted to quit also? The Bible declares: “O Lord, thou hast deceived me, and I was deceived: thou art stronger than I, and hast prevailed: I am in derision daily, everyone mocketh me. For since I spake, I cried out, I cried violence and spoil; because the word of the Lord was made a reproach unto me, and a derision daily. Then I said, I will not make mention of him, nor speak anymore in his name. But his word was in mine heart as a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I was weary with forbearing, and I could not stay.” Jeremiah 20: 7-9.
Lastly, if you are a prophet, your life is not your own. You cannot serve God like all the other Christians do. You are bought with a price. You belong to God and that comes with lots of suffering. If you don’t walk in your calling, the devil will destroy you. God bless!