From now until December 25 would it be possible for us to plan and organize ourselves through a perfect Christmas season? Could we buy unique gifts, each sure to be a big hit, for the best prices, wrap them meticulously with homemade bows, write every card without leaving anyone off the list, plan and orchestrate several delicious meals, keep our caloric intake within reasonable limits, maintain a healthy exercise regime, give to the most efficient charitable causes, serve others, decorate our homes and yards in tastefully appropriate ways, and set the stage for meaningful family discussions all while maintaining a genuine smile, a low level of stress and joy at the birth of Christ?

Probably not. And that’s okay. Certainly, planning alleviates some headache and organizing helps us avoid various pitfalls. The problem arises when we delude ourselves into thinking we can control almost all circumstances during a busy holiday season or at any time during the year.

