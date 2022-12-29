I want to thank all of my friends and every individual who donated to our food and toy drive this Christmas. It was a great success. I pray that the lord will bless you and your families this upcoming New Year abundantly. Again, thank you very much!
I have mentioned before that God called me to be his apostle for the last days. Next to the prophet, it is the hardest calling from God.
Myself, and other apostles are called to build God’s church (the saints) in the last days. It is not an easy job, because most church members are set in their ways.
So in this teaching I will be giving you some tips from God.
Let’s start by saying the man is the head of the household and God’s church. The Bible declares: “But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ, and the head of the woman is the man, and the head of Christ is God.” 1 Corinthians 11:3.
It is time for us to get our houses (the church, where we live, and our natural body) in order. You must understand, God wants to use us. He wants to teach us the supernatural, then use us.
Listen — just by us praying fervent prayers we can change someone’s life. Can you imagine what we can do with the supernatural?
Let’s first talk about working on our natural house (our body). We must fast, pray, read the Bible and worship the Lord more often.
Why? It’s simple. The devil is trying to kill us. If he can’t kill us, he will try to destroy our lives.
“But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost. Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.” Jude 1:20.
Next we must work on the house where we live. The man of the house must take on his role as leader. He must become the prayer warrior and at the same time he must also pray with his wife.
The man is the head of the house. If the man — through the word of God — keeps his house in order, there will be blessings untold.
The woman is the help meet (helper). So when they both pray together, they will keep the devil at bay.
“Again I say unto you, that if two of you shall agree on earth as touching anything that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven.” Matthew 18:19-20.
Lastly, the pastors of the church must be the prayer warriors of the church house. They must keep themselves built up in the holy ghost. Then they will hear from God for the congregation. Also, they will be able to keep the house holy and free from evil.
These are just three principles, but there are so many more. We must seek God all the time in these last days, and he shall direct our path.
I love you so much, and are always praying for you. Have a blessed new year!