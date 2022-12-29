I want to thank all of my friends and every individual who donated to our food and toy drive this Christmas. It was a great success. I pray that the lord will bless you and your families this upcoming New Year abundantly. Again, thank you very much!

I have mentioned before that God called me to be his apostle for the last days. Next to the prophet, it is the hardest calling from God.

If you need prayer or encouragement email Apostle J.M. Biggs at jesus9161@yahoo.com.