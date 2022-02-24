I think many would agree that leadership is important. Godly leadership overflowing with good morals and true ethics is needed. But who will stand up?
Who will take up the fight? Read this quote: “A true leader has confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader, but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.” — U.S. General Douglas MacArthur
Several things stood out to me regarding this quote:
Courage
Confidence
Compassion
Actions
Integrity
In this article I will briefly touch on the 3 C’s and conclude next week with actions and integrity.
So what is courage? The ability to do something that frightens one — strength in the face of adversity. How can a leader have courage regarding morality, ethics and faith? They must be willing to act on their beliefs despite the real danger of disapproval.
A courageous leader will stand for what is right and possess the ability and the resolve to do so without apology. Leaders I’m describing have the courage to be disliked.
Confidence is a feeling or belief that one can rely on someone or self — a firm trust. I believe man should have confidence in his self that derives or originates from a deep connection to God and an understanding of how small he really is. Order of confidence should always be God first —self second.
Compassion is the feeling that arises when you are confronted with another’s suffering and the feeling of motivation to help and or relieve that pain, suffering or difficulty. The Bible tells us to “carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:2
A godly leader must truly care for others. This means a true leader is not selfish and or self serving.
We need leaders that have courage to be disliked while doing what is right, confidence in God first and self second and a true desire to help others overcome evil, suffering and difficulties. North Carolinians, pray for this type of leadership. God still hears the voices of His people.
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.