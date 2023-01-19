Hello everyone. I hope you are doing well, and are in good health. I don’t know about you, but God has been so good to me.
Let me ask you a question. Do you think what you are experiencing in church right now is all there is? I hope not, because there is so much more.
You see, my job is to preach salvation in its entirety and to help people prepare for the coming of Jesus Christ. The lord is coming back for a holy church.
Now, I know some churches dread that word holiness or don’t believe in it. I want you to understand that it did not come from me. The Bible teaches us to be holy because our God is holy.
The Bible declares: “But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; because it is written, be ye holy. For I (God) am holy. 1 Peter 1: 15-16.
Some may wonder; why do we have to live holy? God wants to transform us into his sons and daughters. When he does that, he will empower us with signs, wonders and miracles. Don’t you want that?
This is why I have been preaching these things in 2022 and years past. If you would have listened then, you would be prepared for the things going on in the world now. Now is the time to receive every spiritual thing from the lord that we can because perilous times are here.
Those of you that have not experienced the power of God, you don’t know what you’re missing. The Bible is not just some inspirational book to read. Whatever Jesus did in the Bible, we can do it too.
For the last 28 years, I have been trying to get the church to see that. What if there comes a time we get about 8 inches of snow? No one can leave their house, let alone drive their vehicles. What would we do if one of our children got a fever of a 110 degrees? Hope for the best? No — but if we are filled with the power of God we can command that fever to go.
I remember a few years ago I had an old car with many issues. One morning I was getting ready to leave — I believe to go to work — and it would not start. I laid hands on the car, and in the name of Jesus, I commanded it to start. The car started and I drove away praising God.
That is only one thing that I have experienced through the power of God. It is real and is available to whomsoever that wants to be used by him.
Why do I try so hard to help you? It’s my job, and I love it. I am looking forward to greater things this year. Lastly, don’t forget to get your prayer request in by mail or email. I will lay hands on them while I am spending time with the lord. God bless!
If you need prayer or words of encouragement, you can email J.M. Biggs at jesus9161@yahoo.com, or write me at P O Box 117, Maury, NC 28554.