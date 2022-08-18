Caleb Moore, grandson to Ricky Moore and me, is getting ready to go off to college. His time in high school is now voided. He graduated from Bandy’s High School last school year and has spent the summer working and relaxing with his friends.
He lives in western North Carolina in the foothills, about four hours away from us folks down in the flatlands of eastern North Carolina. The 18-year-old decided to spend a week here with relatives before going off to Queens College in Charlotte before the end of this month.
He does have an affinity for this part of the country. He was born in Greenville, and he loves to fish and hunt in these parts. So, in some respects this is home to him, I suppose.
He drove in from his home on Monday, where he spent time with Papa Ricky and his wife, Lynn. He and Ricky managed to get in a Yoder’s breakfast and a fishing trip before Ricky had to undergo knee surgery. Ricky is fully recuperating at home now, and I pray his rehab goes according to plan.
Caleb and I took a trip to the beach on Wednesday. Our first stop at Salter Path was at the Crab Shack where we both enjoyed the seafood. I had to load up my golf cart that was at the beach and haul it back home.
We did take the time to stop in Cape Carteret where we enjoyed hitting two huge buckets of golf balls on the driving range. Caleb was using new clubs and trying to work out a horrible slice.
Me? I was just hitting them. I actually hit a golf ball better at a driving range than I do on the golf course. We were practicing up for what we hoped would be a day at the Ayden golf course on Friday.
Caleb slept in Thursday morning. Afterward we enjoyed a delicious meal at Bum’s Restaurant. All my grandchildren, when visiting, have always gone to what they referred to as “McBum’s.” All enjoy eating, and all of them loved to eat there.
As they have aged, their trips have not been as frequent. Caleb was eating at Bum’s for the first time in years. I was surprised that he ordered collards but once you’ve had Bum’s greens, it’s hard to turn them down. The fried chicken, of course, is the best in America, in my view.
We were up early on Friday morning intent on playing golf. Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate. It was raining at our 9:20 tee time, so we canceled.
We decided to find some pancakes in Greenville. IHOP obviously came to mind. It was there Caleb enjoyed a beautiful stack of pancakes while I had a traditional meal of eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast. The meal completed breakfast and lunch for us both.
At the suggestion of my wife, Caleb and I wound up at the Ayden Pool Room. In a trip to the mountains of Tennessee last December, I was the champ of the pool table in a tournament we held.
But on this day, I couldn’t make a ball sitting in the pocket if it had any distance from the cue ball. I struggled while Caleb grinned from ear to ear. Of course, he wasn’t saying anything. I think he was scared to.
Well, that is until our two hours were over and Caleb was up five games to my three! Not only did that grin break out from ear to ear, but so did his voice. He let me know he was the victor, and I freely gave him full credit. I mean, heck, what else could I do?
Even grandfather Ricky, in a Facebook post, pointed out how Caleb doesn’t forget the competition. “He reminded me that he won two out of three games of tennis a couple years ago when we went by the courts in Grifton,” Ricky said, “They sure don’t forget!”
Caleb went back to his Papa’s home on Friday afternoon and spent time with his side of the family before coming back by our home on Saturday afternoon and giving us a good-bye hug.
Folks, when you get old those times with the grandkids are so very special. All I could do was thank him for wanting to take some of his valuable time and spend it with us.
Mitchell Oakely is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.