Grandson Caleb Moore had not eaten a meal at Bum’s Restaurant in several years. He received that opportunity last Thursday with lunch where he enjoyed fried chicken, collards, and candied yams.

 Contributed photo/Mitchell Oakley

Caleb Moore, grandson to Ricky Moore and me, is getting ready to go off to college. His time in high school is now voided. He graduated from Bandy’s High School last school year and has spent the summer working and relaxing with his friends.

He lives in western North Carolina in the foothills, about four hours away from us folks down in the flatlands of eastern North Carolina. The 18-year-old decided to spend a week here with relatives before going off to Queens College in Charlotte before the end of this month.

Mitchell Oakely is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.