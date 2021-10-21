Some of the things that I am about to tell you are going to be unbelievable, but oh so true. I understand people when they want to celebrate Halloween. Before I knew the truth, I celebrated it myself, and it felt great.
I have been saved for almost 30 years. I celebrated it before I got saved, and after. At the time, I was just a young Christian. I used to love to dress like a vampire. One particular Halloween, I decided to fix up my front yard. I remember getting old clothes, some shoes and a mask. I stuffed the clothes with other clothing, so it would look like a body. Then I put the mask on it.
I left the house, and when I got back it was dark. When I pulled in the driveway, it felt so evil. I’m talking about evil that was unbearable. I literally felt demonic activity at my house. I had become so fearful, I had to pray. The Lord let me know that celebrating Halloween was evil, and he would not have no other God before him. After that I repented, and let the Lord know that I was so sorry. This was almost 30 years ago.
I want everyone reading to understand something. We are living in the last of the last days. Today evil is about 100 times worst then it was back then. Christians need to realize they are inviting demonic activity in their homes and churches. Even witches, warlocks and wizards applaud Christians for celebrating their holiday. They say Christians are glorifying Satan. It is a shame.
Even after reading this article some Christians will say: I don’t believe that junk. That is exactly what Satan is depending on. If you allow your children to go trick or treating, you can rest assured that evil spirits and seducing spirits will be right along with them, trying to get their hands on them. This has been going on for years.
Every year Christian adults have Halloween parties, they look at horror movies, even have something special in their churches. Don’t they know that they are glorifying the devil? The Lord does not want any born-again believers to acknowledge that day in any way, period.
The Bible declares: “For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth; proving what is acceptable unto the Lord. And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.” (Ephesians 9-11.)
Christians cannot do what the world does, they are unbelievers. “Be ye not unequally yoke together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness and what communion has light with darkness?” (2 Corinthians 6:14) “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and do not the truth.” (1 John 1:5-6)
God bless!
If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com.