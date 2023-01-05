It really seems like last year flew right by. A lot of people were born last year, and a lot of people passed away. There were times of peace and joy. There were also times of war and unrest.

So many bad things happened last year. I think it’s worthwhile to start this year off with prayer. Let us pray.

If you need prayer or words of encouragement, you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com, or write me at P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.