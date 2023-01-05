It really seems like last year flew right by. A lot of people were born last year, and a lot of people passed away. There were times of peace and joy. There were also times of war and unrest.
So many bad things happened last year. I think it’s worthwhile to start this year off with prayer. Let us pray.
Father we thank you so much for allowing us to see a New Year that we have not seen before. You have been so good to us. You’ve been better than we could ever imagine. Lord, we don’t know what this year holds but you know all things. Lord, we pray that you would bless our families and loved ones. Protect us from all manner of evil, no matter what it is. We thank you and we bless you in Jesus’ name. Amen.
This will really be a trying year. Hold on with everything that you have.
The Bible says: “Whosoever call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
Listen to me every pastor, church leader and organization. This year must be a year of prayer.
Things are not going to ever be the same in this country again. We must not forget that prayer changes things.
The Bible says: “The affectual, fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
Secondly; if we are going to please God, we must preach on sin. That is the reason that there is so much evil in the world.
The earth is literally falling to pieces. Disease after disease. Disaster after disaster. Death after death. What will it take for things to change?
Before this winter is over, a lot of people will take heed to this word. We say “God bless America.” First we must bless God.
Lastly, I want everyone to know that I’m praying for you day and night that the Lord would move on your behalf, and keep you.
Thank you for being a part of my life. I love you so much. God bless, until next time.
If you need prayer or words of encouragement, you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com, or write me at P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.