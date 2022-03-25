For a minute, imagine what the people of Ukraine must be feeling. We all have problems that we are facing, but on top of the everyday problems they are being attacked, bombed and shot at. Pictures of mass graves are shown on the news, elderly men and women injured and parents mourning the loss of children. War.
What can we do as Christians to help them? First we must understand that many Ukrainian people are Christians too. I am a member of the IPHC conference (International Pentecostal Holiness Church). Our denomination has 225 churches and over 20,000 members in Ukraine. How can we help? Is it our responsibility to help?
Let me answer the second question first. Yes it is our responsibility to help. The Bible states in Galatians 6:2: “Bear one another’s burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ.” Supporting others and showing love and concern for those in need is so central the Apostle Paul described this action as the fulfillment of the law of Christ. What is the law of Christ?
Simply put: “Love God with all your being and love one another as I (God) have loved you.”
How can we help the Ukrainian people? First: Pray for them daily. Pray for God’s blessings and intervention. Second: Give. God blesses the giver. There are legitimate organizations that can use the funds we send to make a difference in God’s kingdom.
Inflation is real and things cost more, but God can take our offerings — no matter the size — and do mighty things to assist and help a hurting nation.
These two options are how we help — how we bear their burdens. Do you want to fulfill the law of Christ? If so, start with a prayer and then be led to action. God is watching how our nation is handling the devastation of another. If you are moved into action, check with your “World Missions team” at your home church for opportunities to give or you can give to the IPHC.
World Missions Ministries P.O. Box 12609 Oklahoma City OK, 73157. Memo: Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund #41502-P
Easter is almost here — a season when we show a greater awareness and a deeper gratitude for Jesus’ sacrifice; a season when we acknowledge on greater levels the pain Jesus suffered for us. He taught us how to be a sacrificial giver. Give up something so you can give something!
Wes Thomas is a member of Spring of Living Water Church in Farmville.