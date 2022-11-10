“God also said to Moses, ‘I am the Lord. I appeared to Abraham, to Isaac and to Jacob as God Almighty, but by my name the Lord I did not make myself fully known to them. I also established my covenant with them to give them the land of Canaan, where they resided as foreigners. Moreover, I have heard the groaning of the Israelites, whom the Egyptians are enslaving, and I have remembered by covenant. Therefore, say to the Israelites: ‘I am the Lord, and I will bring you out from under the yoke of the Egyptians. I will free you from being slaves to them, and I will redeem you with an outstretched arm and with mighty acts of judgment. I will take you as my own people, and I will be your God. Then you will know that I am the Lord your God, who brought you out from under the yoke of the Egyptians. And I will bring you to the land I swore with uplifted hand to give to Abraham, to Isaac and to Jacob. I will give it to you as a possession. I am the Lord.’ Moses reported this to the Israelites, but they did not listen to him because of their discouragement and harsh labor.” (Exodus 6:2-9)

For a few hundred years the people of Israel had been subject to harsh labor in Egypt. This history of cruel slavery undoubtedly caused many Israelites to lose hope and perhaps to feel completely helpless. When God unveiled the plan to free them from captivity, they simply could not accept this good news. They were far too discouraged. It might be that we currently are burdened by an enormous load or that we have a friend or family member who is. It is precisely at these rock-bottom times that those who are in no position to receive encouragement need sisters and brothers who can have faith for them and will pray on their behalf.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.