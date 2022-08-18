Tiffany Alexander

Dr. Tiffany Alexander encourages African Americans to examine themselves for moles and report irregularities to their doctor.

 Contributed photo/ECU Health

While skin cancer is less common in African Americans, experts say death rates from melanoma are much higher in the African American community.

Melanoma, which often presents as an irregular mole, can spread much quicker and easier than most other skin cancers and can produce worse outcomes. Melanoma is often found in later stages in African Americans when treatment can require more intensive surgery or even radiation or chemotherapy. Knowing the signs and symptoms can help catch melanoma early, when the cancer can be cured.

