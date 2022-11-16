...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
It’s no secret that smoking is the overwhelming top risk factor contributing to most lung cancer diagnoses across the world. As the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, it is not uncommon for longtime smokers to eventually receive a lung cancer diagnosis. What may be less well known, however, is the surprisingly high number of people who have never smoked and are diagnosed with lung cancer due to environmental factors outside of their control.
Dr. Mark Bowling is a critical care pulmonologist at ECU Health Medical Center and a professor at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine. He has dedicated his career to studying lung conditions and treating severe issues related to lung health. Having spent most of his career in eastern North Carolina, he knows firsthand the prevalence of lung cancer in our region.
Approximately 80% of all lung cancer is caused by smoking, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. This includes tobacco use in a variety of smoking products, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes and vape pens.
“In eastern North Carolina, of the 29 counties that we serve, more than half have higher smoking rates than the county average from across the state,” Dr. Bowling said, noting that North Carolina as a state ranks 40th out of 50 in the rate of new cases, according to the American Lung Association. “Knowing this, it’s no surprise that we see such a high prevalence of lung cancer case in our region, but it remains a great concern, especially considering how deadly the disease can be.”
But according to Bowling, it’s not just smokers that need to be aware of lung cancer; those who rarely or never smoke can be at-risk to develop lung cancer, too.
“People are genetically predisposed to having cancer,” Dr. Bowling said. “They get exposed to something environmentally that can set that gene off. So people who smoke, for example, typically initiate that gene when they are smoking. For people who don’t smoke, we’ve seen that gene initiated by carcinogens such as secondhand smoke or radon that they sometimes unknowingly inhale and then they develop lung cancer.”
While ceasing smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke are Dr. Bowling’s main pieces of advice to help prevent lung cancer, he also recommends knowing your family history to determine whether or not you may be genetically predisposed and having your house tested for radon. Those safety tips, as well as knowing the symptoms of lung cancer — shortness of breath, coughing up blood, chest pain, arm numbness — are important aspects of lung health.
“Lung cancer can actually be a very quiet killer,” Bowling said. “Many of the initial signs and symptoms are nothing out of the normal. Unfortunately, the majority of lung cancer patients come in because they’re having problems. I urge all community members to know your risk level and seek treatment early.”
Like most cancers, early treatment can be the difference between positive and negative outcomes. ECU Health offers a variety of early screening options, including clinics for uninsured community members. This focus on increased screenings has already made a difference, according to Bowling.
“If you find lung cancer at a very early stage, the survival rate is over 90%,” Dr. Bowling said. “When we first started hosting lung cancer screenings about five years ago, we were catching a tremendous amount of cases. We have a whole clinic that does nothing but find these little growths in the lungs, which could be anything from a scar to a small infection to cancer. From there, we’re able to get patients the care they need.”
As for treatment options, Dr. Bowling described three main options patients have available to them: surgery, which is the preferred option, radiation therapy, chemotherapy or some combination of the three. For people who may not be able to tolerate or qualify for these interventions, ECU Health offers stereotactic body radiation therapy, which is a relatively new procedure that has shown promising results and helped save lives.
“I think that the people of eastern North Carolina need to realize that I would put our surgeons here at ECU Health up against anybody in the world,” Dr. Bowling said. “Our team here is very, very competent and very highly skilled at finding and treating lung cancer.”
Highlighting Your Health is an educational segment from ECU Health, formerly Vidant Health, which serves more than 1.4 million in people in eastern North Carolina.