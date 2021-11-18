Several weeks ago, my youngest son had a hockey tournament in South Carolina. On the way down, he asked me multiple times: “How long before we get there?”
Each time I answered with an updated ETA. This got me thinking spiritually. I ask my heavenly father regularly: “How long before I get to the place in my life where certain habitual/reoccurring sins happen no more?”
While waiting for God to give me an audible ETA, I decided to look in the Bible for some clear answers. I could find no timeline.
I was born in a Christian home and brought up in church. I’ve been following Christ on my own since 2008, 13 whole years.
I thought that by now I would be better at daily Christianity than I am. I want to be good. I don’t want to mess things up. Some sins are gone, thankfully. Some still have a hold on me at times.
Why is this? How long before I make the right decisions every time?
The apostle Paul gives us some insight into this. Paul wrote in Romans 7:19, “I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do — this I continue to practice.” Theologians believe that Paul wrote this towards the end of his life and ministry.
Paul, a man with a dark past, a powerful transformative salvation story and many spiritual victories, is telling us that while on Earth we will struggle with our sinful nature. Sometimes we operate in the spirit and are victorious over the sin and sometimes we fall short.
How long then, Paul? The answer: We will continue to battle sinful desires until our last breath is taken. We fight no more on day we meet Jesus face to face.
How do we proceed? Keep walking the narrow path. When we step off the path — or fall hard off the path — we must return quickly and with true sincerity. Keep trying. Don’t quit.
Paul also tells us some really good news in Romans 8:1, “There is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus!” Make sure you belong to Jesus Christ!