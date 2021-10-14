God has called us to be powerful and do important things. He also warns us to remain humble in doing so.
The Bible says: “We are created in the image or likeness of God.” Think about this scripture for awhile — meditate on that thought. … Why then do we walk around constantly defeated?
The word of God also tells us that our words have great power — the power of death and life are in the tongue. Why then do we speak such negative and weak words? We are created to be powerful and speak with authority.
Many think those with the most money and properties and highest positions and biggest titles hold the power. Wrong. The man or woman who believes in God, is saved by Jesus Christ’s blood and filled with the Holy Ghost and believes that he or she was created in the image of God and speaks with the authority of a faith-filled follower, who holds the “keys to kingdom,” who will bow down and pray and who remains humble while slaying lions is the one who is most powerful.
Are you a lion slayer? Or do lions cause you to run in fear? We live in a period of time that we need godly men and women to fight — destroy the powers that our society has designated to be in charge or have control and show the evil that exists that hell has been conquered by Jesus Christ.
Do not misunderstand me — hell still exists and many men will find themselves there, but Jesus has earned the victory.
We need godly leaders. Quit believing that your current representation cares about you. Politics are crooked on both sides. Washington has and continues to pollute and corrupt the few righteous men and women that hold office.
We need lion-slaying Christians to form the most powerful alliance known to man and correct that which is wrong. This can and will only be successful if we recognize God, remain humble and refuse to be controlled by lies and fat-pocketed politicians.
Many passages in the Bible speak of brave and courageous men and women that took on forces that far outnumbered them. In each case, God made himself known. People, stand up! Stand up and fight!
While reading on indigenous people, some believe that a man’s actions are felt for seven generations. The U.S. cannot continue on the path we are on and think with arrogance that we will exist as a world power for seven more generations. We will be completely broke — morally bankrupt — and just plain weak. Recognize the power you possess and make a difference in this world.
God bless and continue to empower your lion slaying believers. A few still exist.