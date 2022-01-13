Aren’t you tired of religion and traditions? They represent the flesh. Without the holy ghost in your church you are wasting time.
I know some churches will get angry about that. The Bible calls it “a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof.” 2 Timothy 3:5.
Most churches are not going to give that up because they get to sin and serve God also. “The blind leading the blind” and you both fall into a ditch. Matthew 15:14.
Why are preachers preaching that speaking in tongues is of the devil?
“And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And suddenly there came a sound from Heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire and it set upon each of them. And they were all filled With the holy ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.” Acts 2:1-4.
Let me ask you something. What would you do if somebody burst into your church on Sunday, possessed by demons and they were manifesting? I’m talking about a situation like the movie “The Exorcist.”
Most churches would be cleared out. You might think it’s funny but it’s coming. Not only in our churches but also in our homes. All because of evil and a powerless church.
I want to be like Jesus! It’s all, or nothing for me. I am not concerned with the things of this world. I know a lot about heaven and I must make sure I live there for eternity.
Someone may say, “I wish I could do that.” You can. Just get saved, hate sin and get a personal relationship with the lord.
You must also be filled with the holy ghost. Then you will be able to heal the sick, cast out devils, do miracles, signs and wonders through Christ.
Stop living a dead life in Christ, and catch on fire. If you need help, email me, and I will set you on the right track.
God bless!