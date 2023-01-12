At the end of the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says, “… love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.” (Matthew 5:44-45)

In this world, the just as well as the unjust have both joys and sorrows. Indeed, we all face bad news and difficulties at some point. Even those who routinely do good deeds might face opposition for doing what is right.

Celia Stone is the children’s minister at Farmville Prebyterian Church.