About four summers ago, I threw out my mother’s Christmas tree stand. It was in a shed that needed to be torn down, and I was making command keep-or-throw-away decisions on the fly.
In my defense, this thing was not recognizable to me as a tree stand. It looked more like a contraption for launching model rockets. The shed was devoid of model rockets, so I threw the apparatus into the junk wagon and hauled it to the dump.
Early that next December, my brother called inquiring about Mom’s missing Christmas tree stand.
“I kept it in the shed that you tore down,” Jeff said. “Could you have put it in the barn or somewhere?”
I said I didn’t remember having seen any tree stands among the mostly junk that had been in the shed. When Jeff described it as having “four legs made of rebar, with a single rod sticking up through a water bowl in the center,” that rang a certain rocket-launcher bell.
The simple design is quite literally, according to my brother, the greatest Christmas tree stand ever invented. If that were true, however, it would be easier to locate a replacement on the internet.
The unique design called for a single hole to be drilled into the trunk of the tree so that it would fit directly onto the center rod.
With no pesky side screws to adjust, Jeff said it allowed for a straight and stable tree every time.
I offered to replace the stand, but none like it could be found. Jeff bought the original years ago at a tree lot in North Carolina. He doesn’t remember the name of the place.
Normally, the entire family gathers in Mom’s living room Christmas night to open gifts. With the pandemic raging, that gathering is off this year. Mom decided to go easy this Yuletide and use her artificial tree.
Seems I must have thrown that out years ago as well. Oops.
Her next choice was to just go with a smaller tree. Easier to put up and take down.
I found her a beautiful little Fraser fir. So little, in fact, that the pesky side screws — the ones in the new stand that replaced the perfect stand that I tossed out — would not even reach the trunk.
How hard can it be to stand a little tree? Very hard, it turns out. I tried attaching blocks to enlarge the trunk. I even tried fattening the trunk with duct tape.
No luck.
“You know,” Mom remarked while I was struggling with the project, “we didn’t have tree stands when I was a child. My daddy would just nail a couple of boards to the bottom of the tree.”
And that’s how my mother ended up with such a beautiful little vintage Christmas tree in 2020.
I went searching again online for that perfect tree stand my brother still talks about each year.
Finally found it at a tree lot in Nevada. “We guarantee our tree stand for life,” it said on the website.
Another thing it said: “This business is permanently closed.”
Ho Ho No!