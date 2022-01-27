I am amazed how quickly shelves in grocery stores are emptied at the prediction of a snowfall in eastern North Carolina. I lament over photographs that I see where shoppers have stripped the shelves without regard to others who may really need a sandwich or milk during a brief period of snow inactivity. “It’s all for self,” as one old man remarked to my father one day on another topic.
Come on folks. At worst, it’s generally two or three days at the most that we’re sidelined by any significant snowfall in this part of the state. That occurs so infrequently it is hard to remember the last snowfall. We act as if we’ll be snowed in forever. What would we do if we lived in a state that has snowfall daily for lengthy periods of time? Do we really have to wipe out store shelves? I suppose we could use the excuse that COVID caused the stocking issues.
Admittedly, I do not do much of the grocery shopping in my family. But I do like to shop for things I love to eat or to cook. Though I seldom go to a grocery store before a storm, this year I changed my modus operandi (MO). My wife suggested having ham and sausage biscuits to snack on if it snowed. A good idea! I shopped at a locally owned grocery store Thursday. I was shocked. The shelves were mostly full, with some exceptions. I picked up some miniature canned biscuits (the large cans were all gone), some hot dog rolls (plenty on the shelf), pork sausage patties and a package of country ham. I also grabbed a package of breakfast croissants to make country ham biscuits (in absence of the large, canned biscuits). I added a few soft drinks to the list and waltzed through the checkout counter quickly.
All the while my attitude about the snow is as it is every year about this time. I simply won’t believe we’re having snow until I see the white flakes descending upon us! Despite my feelings I cooked the sausage, country ham and such Thursday evening and wrapped them up, ready for a quick heat up in the microwave or toaster oven. I added cheese and condiments when I ate them. At this writing I’ve eaten most of them but still have a few patiently awaiting me in my refrigerator.
Yes! The snowfall came. I suppose we had a half-inch of sleet in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 22. Sometime around 3 to 4 a.m., I got up from my sleep, flipped on a light to see if it was snowing. It was. I’ve seen much harder snowfalls. This one seemed to be a leisurely one, as if it was taking its time covering the landscape. I went back to bed, hoping to grab a few more winks before arising.
Maybe it was the excitement that I tried to hide about a snow. Or maybe it’s just old age. In either case, I had a hard time sleeping Friday night and into Saturday morning. I may have slept four hours at most. Excited? Well, maybe. I like to see an occasional snow. My late mother always asked for snow so it would “clean the air.” She was a big believer that a snowfall every year did wonders for the atmosphere and in getting rid of allergens and pathogens. A breath of air that morning was a treat. It was refreshing as I began to clean some snow off my truck. The snow was much different than some of those in the past. It was a dry, fluffy snow, not so icy and wet. It was, in a word, beautiful.
Of course, it began leaving late Saturday afternoon just as soon as temperatures got over freezing. More of the snow left on Sunday as temperatures reached into the high 40s. It is certain to be gone by the time you read this column.
Or will we face another weekend of snow just ahead of us? I’m certain my daughter and grandsons don’t want to hear of it. Wrestling tournaments in western North Carolina where they live have already been postponed. The state wrestling tournament begins this Saturday at their local high school, and the last thing they want is another snowfall that would upend this event. Let’s face it. None of us really know. Meteorologists often oversell weather events so we will get prepared. Also, early forecasts are often wrong because models tend to be more accurate within a short period of time of a weather event.
None of us know what the weekend will bring. Button up, I’m predicting a cold spell for the next few weeks. I’m not certain about precipitation — of any type!
Mitchell Oakley is the publisher emeritus of this newspaper.