This is the last generation before Jesus comes back, and we are so unprepared. People of the world don’t want Jesus, because the church doesn’t really have Jesus. The church, if you can call some of these places a church, is in a mess. To the churches that are doing everything you know how, suffering for Christ’s sake, the Lord is calling your faithful.
He’s about to show up in a mighty way. Just don’t be afraid, because a great supernatural move of God is coming. There will be things happening that you’ve never experienced before. You are about to get answers to a lot of your questions. The best is yet to come. Stay faithful! Religious saints are going to hate you, but remember they hated Jesus also.
There are sad days ahead for the ungodly saints. The Lord is about to turn you over to the enemy and allow him to do whatever he will. I’m talking about the church folk who have been practicing sin for years, yet they go to church and act like they are so in love with Jesus.
The Lord has been so merciful, yet you still won’t change. You know the things that you do are wrong. Open your eyes and realize what is about to happen to you. You are one step from hell. All we have to do is fall on our knees, and cry out to the Lord. He will always answer.
Thousands of people will die before this year is out. I don’t want it to be you! Do it today before it’s too late. Please understand; if you die without Jesus, there is no more hope. The Lord loves us so much. That is why he’s so merciful.
The Bible declares: “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; if my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:13- 14.
I constantly preach this because it is my job. I don’t want any souls to be lost. The Lord wants true holiness. I love you so much, and God does too! God bless!