...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Our father in heaven is tired of all the darkness and evil going on in the world. Great change is about to occur.
I am talking about the power of the age to come. God is about to transform his church and make it heavenly. Do you remember the part of the Lord’s prayer that says” “On earth as it is in heaven?” When the Lord sends the power of the age to come, it will transform us into heavenly beings.
The Bible says: “God has made us a little lower than the angels.” Psalm 8:4-8. Do you realize what angels are capable of? They can move faster than the speed of sound. Angels can stop tornadoes or start them.
Your car can be in an accident flipping over 10 times. An angel can be in there with you and you will come out without a scratch.
The church has not begun to understand how God has chosen us. When he gets finished with us, we will have the wisdom of God, be filled with the love of God, walk in the power of God and experience the glory of God.
His church will never be the same again.
I have been preaching these things to you for years now. I pray that you don’t miss it. Why do you think I keep telling you that we (the church) cannot live like the world (the sinner man). Our natural self has to die so that our spirit may come alive.
We must become crucified with Christ. Once that happens, we will walk in the supernatural. Remember Samson, with the power of God, killed 1,000 Philistines with the jawbone of a donkey. Moses lifted his staff up towards heaven and parted the Red Sea.
Peter walked on water. The apostle Paul was bitten on his wrist by a very poisonous snake. He just shook it off, and kept right on preaching.
All of these things were done by faith, with the power of God. Someone has said, “That was in the bible days.” My question to you is: How long are you going to listen to Satan? Jesus is the same today, tomorrow and forevermore.
The Bible says: “The thing that hath been it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done; and there is no new thing under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 1:9.
The Bible tells us what God is trying to accomplish in us. It says; “The God of our lord Jesus Christ, the father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him, the eyes of your understanding being enlightened, that you may know what is the hope of his calling and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us who believe, according to the working of his mighty power.” Ephesians 1:17 — 19.
The church has missed out on a lot of things for years. According to God, that is about to change. Don’t miss it!
In the upcoming weeks, I will be writing another article about heaven. When will it be? You will just have to keep checking the newspaper. I love you, God bless!
If you need prayer or words of encouragement, you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or write me at P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.