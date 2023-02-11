Our father in heaven is tired of all the darkness and evil going on in the world. Great change is about to occur.

I am talking about the power of the age to come. God is about to transform his church and make it heavenly. Do you remember the part of the Lord’s prayer that says” “On earth as it is in heaven?” When the Lord sends the power of the age to come, it will transform us into heavenly beings.

If you need prayer or words of encouragement, you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or write me at P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.