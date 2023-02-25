This subject that I am speaking to you about today will be somewhat difficult for some people to believe or understand. I have spoken on it a few times in the past. It is now crucially time to speak on it again.
When most think of the supernatural, they relate it to demonic activity, witches and warlocks. Truth is, all power that exists comes from God.
When Satan and a few angels sinned against God, they were kicked out of heaven. The power that they had became evil. They seduced mankind and taught people how to use the supernatural for evil.
The Bible tells us that things that go on in the dark are a shame. A lot of you know what I’m talking about.
Unfortunately, the majority of God’s church doesn’t speak about it. They say, “We don’t want to give the devil any credit.” I guess they think we don’t need to know how to fight him. We can just let him destroy our lives.
I know a lot of you have had a supernatural experience but are afraid to tell someone. You are afraid that someone will laugh at you or think you’re crazy. Some of you may even have told a family member or your pastor about it and they just shrugged it off as being the devil.
The supernatural is real and for years God has been giving people manifestations. It often happens in your dreams. Sometimes people see and hear things.
It can happen in church. It can even happen driving down the street at night by a cemetery. You don’t have to be afraid to tell someone anymore. The supernatural is part of my calling in the last days. I will be glad to talk to anyone that has any questions.
I know a lot of people who can see, and hear in the spirit world. Some are saved Christians, some are not. If all of God’s church really knew Jesus, they would be teaching their people about the supernatural. They don’t; that is why a lot of church folk fear it when they experience it.
Listen, God is a supernatural God. If we are born-again Christians, filled with the Holy Spirit, we are his supernatural children.
I remember a time sitting in my bedroom praying. I saw angels flying around the room. They were small but they were angels. I have even seen evil spirits, and demonic activity. All these things are going on in the world each and every day.
Most people are not even aware of it. I have talked about some of this stuff in the past, but a lot of people don’t believe. If the lord would touch your eyes and ears so you may see in the spirit world, some would have heart attacks. You would finally understand why a lot of crazy things are happening in this world.
Everyone that is a born-again Christian should be walking in the supernatural. God is a supernatural spirit. We cannot serve him in the fullness thereof without it. We cannot reach our peak unless we walk in the supernatural. The Bible declares: “God is a spirit and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” John 4:24.
If you have any questions or want to share an experience, you may contact me by email, or write me. God bless!
If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or by mail at P O Box 117 Maury ,NC 28554.