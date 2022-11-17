Hello everyone. It is such a privilege to be with you today. I hope that everyone has had a blessed week so far. It is such a blessing to be alive and well.

Those of you that are going through something, whether it is sickness, disease, or financial problems, I am praying for you day and night. Hold on with everything that you have. There is a change coming. God is about to move by his Spirit. When God begins to bless, the devil has to get out of the way. Somebody say amen! You ought to shout glory to God.

If you need prayer or words of encouragement, you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or write me at P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.