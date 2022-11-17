...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Hello everyone. It is such a privilege to be with you today. I hope that everyone has had a blessed week so far. It is such a blessing to be alive and well.
Those of you that are going through something, whether it is sickness, disease, or financial problems, I am praying for you day and night. Hold on with everything that you have. There is a change coming. God is about to move by his Spirit. When God begins to bless, the devil has to get out of the way. Somebody say amen! You ought to shout glory to God.
Some of you have prayed and cried, over and over again. You have even said: Lord how long? All the while, the devil is telling us that God doesn’t love us. He’s not going to bless us. You ought to leave him. The devil is a liar. The father of a lie. The Bible declares: “God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good? Behold, I have received commandment to bless: and he hath blessed, and I cannot reverse it.” Numbers 23:19-20.
What we ought to do is give God a “hallelujah” and a “thank you, Jesus.” You know what that will make God do? It will make him leap up off of his throne and command the angels to go down and bless us right now. Somebody say amen! You see, it blesses God when we receive a blessing from him and give him great thanks for it. But it gives him glory when we thank him for something in advance. That is the difference.
We must not forget: when praises go up, blessings come down. The Bible declares: “Let the people praise thee, O God; let all the people praise thee. Then shall the earth yield her increase; and God, even our own God, shall bless us. God shall bless us, and all the ends of the Earth shall fear him.” Psalm 66:5-6.
Praise God in advance for your blessings. Now that you know how to get God to move, tell somebody else. I am praying for you day-and-night. God bless you until next time.
If you need prayer or words of encouragement, you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or write me at P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554.