...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Thanksgiving can be one of the best times of the year, or it can become a nightmare. Sometimes I wonder if everyone has forgotten the true meaning of it. Whether Thanksgiving past, or this Thanksgiving, I have experienced some behavior that was questionable.
Now that it is over, I hope that people will calm down. You might ask, what do I mean by calm down? I’m glad you asked. You remember when you were grocery shopping for all those goodies for that wonderful holiday? Remember how everyone was complaining, and some people were even being mean?
Some were complaining about prices. Some about the fact that they could not find what they needed. Then, when they got to the cashier, they took it out on them. Also, everybody was in a hurry. You better get out of their way. They will run you over.
What has happened to this holiday? Something has gone terribly wrong. That is not what Thanksgiving is all about. You are not supposed to argue and fight at your holiday get-together. It is about being thankful for the many blessings you received all year long. It is about fellowshipping together with family and friends; communing together with some good food.
Whether you were out and about or eating turkey with family and friends, we must show people the love of Christ. Although these are just a few examples of misbehavior, I think everyone gets the point. Maybe everyone will change as Christmas approaches.
There are a lot of unfortunate people that will need help. A lot of people have gotten laid off from their jobs. Some people are out sick. A lot can barely make ends meet. Let us all show the love of Christ during Christmas. after all, that is what it is all about. I love you, and I’m always praying for you. God bless!
If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or mail P O Box 117 Maury, NC 28554