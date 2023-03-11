It is imperative that I speak on this subject again, as it is so hurtful to see so many people dying, having their souls lost forever.
This is an attempt to get people to see that it is worth living for Christ. For when this life ends you will be rewarded with heavenly paradise. There are simply no words to explain the wonderful place that God has prepared for his sons and daughters.
I want to start by recapping some of the things that I wrote about two years ago because a lot of people did not get to see those columns.
Despite what a lot of people believe, heaven is real. It has always been in existence. The Earth has not. God created the Earth and patterned it after heaven. Part of the Lord’s prayer says: “on Earth, as it is in heaven.”
The difference is that heaven is without sin, full of love and holy. Man has destroyed the Earth. There is no hope without Jesus.
The Bible declares: “It is appointed unto men once to die but after this the judgment.” Hebrews 9:27.
When we die, we will go to one of two places — heaven or hell. Hell is filled with eternal horrors and heaven offers eternal paradise. Your body goes into the ground. Your spirit and soul goes to one of those places. It will live forever.
A lot of people think that it is too hard to live as a born-again Christian. Once you get to heaven, you will be so glad you didn’t quit. If you make it in, you will be screaming like you’re losing your mind. That’s how much peace, joy and love there is. It will hit you in the face and overwhelm you.
When we arrive, our loved ones will meet us. The ones that were saved,died, and went to heaven before us will be cheering us on. After that, you will be escorted by angels to the the tree of life to be perfected. If you are missing a limb, weigh 400 pounds or are 90 years old, you will eat from the tree of life, and be made whole.
Once you eat of the tree, your limb would grow out. You would lose weight, down to average size. If you are 90 or a 100 years old, once you eat of the tree, you will look like you are in your early 30s. There are no imperfections in heaven. Just as no sin can enter, there will be no imperfections.
Here on Earth, we have to be careful what we eat because of diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. We won’t have to worry about that there. We will eat whatever we want.
There is so much more to give you in part two of this series. Just think: Jesus died for us that we will have a chance to live forever in paradise. I can’t wait to meet him. That is, if I don’t meet him here on Earth first. I have already seen him in a night vision (dream vision). He has already visited millions of people on Earth so far.
This is all for this week. You don’t want to miss part two next week. In the meantime, if you have any questions about this subject, email me or you can write me. The lord will give you an answer. I love you, and I’m always praying for you. God bless until next time.
If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or mail P O Box 534 Roper, NC 27970.