It is imperative that I speak on this subject again, as it is so hurtful to see so many people dying, having their souls lost forever.

This is an attempt to get people to see that it is worth living for Christ. For when this life ends you will be rewarded with heavenly paradise. There are simply no words to explain the wonderful place that God has prepared for his sons and daughters.

If you need prayer or words of encouragement you can email me at jesus9161@yahoo.com or mail P O Box 534 Roper, NC 27970.